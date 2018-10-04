NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Bok flank cops 2-week eye gouge ban in PRO14

2018-10-04 07:45
Uzair Cassiem (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Uzair Cassiem of the Scarlets has been banned for two weeks after being found guilty of an eye gouge against the Kings on Saturday.

Cassiem, who has eight Springbok Test caps to his name, came off the bench in his side's 54-14 win over the Port Elizabeth-based franchise, but was cited for an incident that took place in the 62nd minute of the contest. 

The player was cited for an infringement of Law 9.12:

"A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.”

The Disciplinary Panel concluded that an act of foul play had occurred and merited a low-end entry point (four weeks) for contact with the eye/eye area. It deemed, however, that the action was reckless but not deliberate and applied full mitigation of 50 per cent.

As a result, Cassiem has been banned for a period of two weeks and is free to play from midnight on Sunday, October 14.

The player was reminded of his right to appeal.

Read more on:    scarlets  |  pro14  |  uzair cassiem  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

All Blacks back inexperienced centre for Bok Test

2018-10-04 06:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dodgy pitches: Time to intervene, CSA! All Blacks back inexperienced centre for Bok Test Loftus: What Bok win would mean to novices Japan's upset win over Boks to be turned into a movie WATCH: All Blacks hard at work in the gym
Pollard: All Blacks will be firing at 120% Loftus: What Bok win would mean to novices Williams to face Federer at Hopman Cup Koepka dismisses talk of rift with 'best friend' Johnson Boucher hopes Titans' winning formula rubs off in UAE

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 