2 more Cheetahs extend Bloemfontein stay

2018-03-14 09:26
Malcolm Jaer (Gallo Images)
Bloemfontein - The Cheetahs on Tuesday announced that they had extended the contracts of two talented players, hooker Jacques du Toit and fullback Malcolm Jaer.

Du Toit extended his contract until 2019, while Jaer signed until 2020.

The 24-year-old Du Toit has represented the Cheetahs since 2014, while 22-year-old Jaer joined from the Southern Kings in 2017.

This follows after the Cheetahs recently also secured the services of eight players.

Centres William Small-Smith, Nico Lee and Lloyd Greeff, flyhalf Ernst Stapelberg, hooker Elandre Huggett, locks JP du Preez and Dennis Visser and utility forward Sibabalo Qoma all signed until 2019.

Captain Francois Venter however announced that he will join English club Worcester Warriors after the completion of the PRO14, joining coach Rory Duncan, who earlier also confirmed his departure to England.

Super Rugby: Weekend teams

2018-03-14 07:40

