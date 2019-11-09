14-man Cheetahs slip to third straight PRO14 loss

Cape Town - The Cheetahs slipped to a third consecutive PRO14 loss after going down to Welsh side Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday evening.



The hosts won 30-17, after leading 17-14 at half-time.

The Cheetahs lost No 8 Jasper Wiese to a red card early in the game after he performed a dangerous ruck clean-out on a Cardiff player.

Cheetahs' Jasper Wiese tonight earns one of the easier red card decisions you'll see.



Combined with the Cheetahs' midseason break he might not see a pitch again for some time. pic.twitter.com/gElnpdQX8A — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) November 9, 2019

The 14-men Cheetahs slipped 11-0 down but scored two quick tries through speedsters Rhyno Smith and Clayton Blommetjies to take a 14-11 lead just after the half-hour mark.

However, two late first half penalties saw the Blues take a six-point lead into the break.

The Cheetahs lost momentum early in the second half when flank Gerhard Olivier received a yellow card, allowing the hosts to calmly close the contest out.

After a bright start to the season, which saw the Cheetahs win three games at home, they have now lost three in a row on the road.

The Cheetahs' next match is against Welsh outfit Ospreys in Swansea on November 30.

Scorers:

Cardiff Blues

Tries: Aled Summerhill, Josh Turnbull

Conversions: Jarrod Evans

Penalties: Evans (4), Jason Tovey (2)

Cheetahs

Tries: Rhyno Smith, Clayton Blommetjies

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (2)

Penalty: Pienaar

Teams:

Cardiff Blues

15 Matthew Morgan, 14 Harri Millard, 13 Rey Lee-Lo, 12 Jarrod Evans, 11 Aled Summerhill, 19 Jason Tovey, 9 Lloyd Williams (captain), 8 Nick Williams, 7 Will Boyde, 6 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5 Seb Davies, 4 Josh Turnbull, 3 Scott Andrews, 2 Liam Belcher, 1 Corey Domachowski



Substitutes: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Brad Thyer, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Macauley Cook, 20 Alun Lawrence, 21 Lewis Jones, 22 Willis Halaholo, 23 Jason Harries

Cheetahs

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Clayton Blommetjies, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walk Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Luan de Bruin

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 George Whitehead, 23 Louis Fouche

- Compiled by Herman Mostert