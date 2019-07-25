WP won't risk Bok skipper against Lions

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not yet ready to return to the playing field.

Kolisi, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since the latter parts of Super Rugby, trained with Western Province this week as they prepared for a Currie Cup clash against the Golden Lions at Newlands.

There was hope Kolisi could feature on Saturday, but according to Netwerk24, he needs more rest and will not be included when WP coach John Dobson names his side on Thursday.

Kolisi served as water assistant in the Springboks' 35-17 win over the Wallabies in Johannesburg last weekend but did not made the trip to Wellington for this weekend's clash against the All Blacks.

He is unlikely to feature in the shortened Rugby Championship but the Bok camp is hopeful that he'll be fit to lead the team at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

WP will be looking to get their Currie Cup campaign back on track after losing 32-27 to the Sharks in Durban last weekend, following their 20-5 opening-round victory over the Blue Bulls at Newlands.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.