NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

WP will play Willemse at flyhalf - not fullback

2019-08-06 14:28
Damian Willemse
Damian Willemse (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Western Province coach John Dobson plans to utilise Damian Willemse more at flyhalf than fullback.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury since June but is close to making a return to action.

And in a Western Province jersey that will be at flyhalf - and not fullback where Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has plans for the youngster.

"That (fullback) is where he wanted to be mentally and where Rassie saw him," Dobson said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

The WP mentor added: "(But) after that (the Rugby World Cup), it is a clean slate.

"He is more of a No 10. He struggles more at No 15, where he has too much time and too much space.

"He is an instinctive player and is brilliant at the line. He likes the traffic in that area. Our plan around here (at Newlands) is him at No 10 going forward."

Dobson said Willemse could make his return to action against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on August 24.

WP host the Pumas at Newlands on Friday (15:00) - a game they will be determined to win after back-to-back losses to the Sharks and Golden Lions.

They currently lie fourth on the Currie Cup standings, with one win from three matches.

Read more on:    wp  |  currie cup  |  damian willemse  |  cape town  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED | Ottis Gibson's fractured relationship with CSA Ex-England coach in line for Proteas job Boks to roll out strongest XV for Salta showdown? Springboks understand the difficulty of Argentina challenge By the numbers | Dale Steyn's stellar Test career
By the numbers | Dale Steyn's stellar Test career Springboks understand the difficulty of Argentina challenge Cheetahs to utilise Pienaar at flyhalf at Kings Park? More time on the sidelines for Whiteley Injury woes for Bulls after Griquas hammering

Fixtures
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 19:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 