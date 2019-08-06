WP will play Willemse at flyhalf - not fullback

Cape Town - Western Province coach John Dobson plans to utilise Damian Willemse more at flyhalf than fullback.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury since June but is close to making a return to action.

And in a Western Province jersey that will be at flyhalf - and not fullback where Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has plans for the youngster.

"That (fullback) is where he wanted to be mentally and where Rassie saw him," Dobson said, as quoted by Netwerk24.



The WP mentor added: "(But) after that (the Rugby World Cup), it is a clean slate.



"He is more of a No 10. He struggles more at No 15, where he has too much time and too much space.



"He is an instinctive player and is brilliant at the line. He likes the traffic in that area. Our plan around here (at Newlands) is him at No 10 going forward."



Dobson said Willemse could make his return to action against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on August 24.



WP host the Pumas at Newlands on Friday (15:00) - a game they will be determined to win after back-to-back losses to the Sharks and Golden Lions.



They currently lie fourth on the Currie Cup standings, with one win from three matches.