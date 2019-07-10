NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

WP wary of Lood factor ahead of Bulls derby

2019-07-10 09:19
Lood de Jager
Lood de Jager (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Western Province are wary of the prospect of facing Springbok lock Lood de Jager in Saturday's Currie Cup opener against the Blue Bulls at Newlands.

De Jager has been sidelined since March with a shoulder injury but Blue Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said earlier in the week that the second-rower could be included for Saturday's north-south derby.

"Lood has recovered fully from his shoulder injury and it looks like there is a chance that he will get some game time before the Springboks will need him," Rossouw said on Monday.

Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni told Netwerk24 that De Jager's presence would significantly boost the Bulls.

"On a Sunday, Lood would study the lineouts for hours and then do a presentation to his team on the Monday. That's the type of person he is. He puts in a lot of effort. It's definitely a lot tougher with Lood there, but it's part of the game. We also have confidence in our game," Ntubeni said.

Ntubeni added Western Province were bracing for a forward onslaught from the Bulls but noted that the men from Pretoria also have "a very good backline".


 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-England batsmen slam 'awful' World Cup semi-final pitch PICTURES: Proteas arrive home after World Cup exit Jake White in favour of World Rugby's proposed 50/22 rule Proteas’ pace aura suddenly looks tenuous Fans ejected from World Cup match after political protest
Bulls could unleash fit-again Lood against WP Nadal sparks sexism spat over Barty's Centre Court snub AFCON: History says Super Eagles, but Bafana have a chance Bafana coach: From dead man walking to national hero Cancer survivor Manu eyes RWC spot for Tonga

Fixtures
Friday, 12 July 2019
Sharks v Griquas, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 13 July 2019
Lions v Phakisa Pumas, Emirates Airline Park 15:00
Western Province v Blue Bulls, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 19 July 2019
Griquas v Phakisa Pumas, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Blue Bulls v Free State, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
Saturday, 20 July 2019
Sharks v Western Province, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 14:00
Friday, 26 July 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Blue Bulls, Mbombela Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 27 July 2019
Free State v Griquas, Toyota Stadium 15:00
Western Province v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 