WP wary of Lood factor ahead of Bulls derby

Cape Town - Western Province are wary of the prospect of facing Springbok lock Lood de Jager in Saturday's Currie Cup opener against the Blue Bulls at Newlands.

De Jager has been sidelined since March with a shoulder injury but Blue Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said earlier in the week that the second-rower could be included for Saturday's north-south derby.



"Lood has recovered fully from his shoulder injury and it looks like there is a chance that he will get some game time before the Springboks will need him," Rossouw said on Monday.

Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni told Netwerk24 that De Jager's presence would significantly boost the Bulls.

"On a Sunday, Lood would study the lineouts for hours and then do a presentation to his team on the Monday. That's the type of person he is. He puts in a lot of effort. It's definitely a lot tougher with Lood there, but it's part of the game. We also have confidence in our game," Ntubeni said.

Ntubeni added Western Province were bracing for a forward onslaught from the Bulls but noted that the men from Pretoria also have "a very good backline".



