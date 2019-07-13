NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

WP too good for Blue Bulls in Currie Cup opener

2019-07-13 19:07
western province
Western Province (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Western Province have defeated the Blue Bulls in their Currie Cup encounter at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

The home side won 20-5 after drawing 5-5 at half-time.

Western Province scored three times in the match through Ruhan Nel, Juarno Augustus and Craig Barry. Flyhalf SP Marias slotted a conversion and a penalty as the home side maintained their good track record against their Pretoria rivals.

Pote Human's side replied with a sole try by Embrose Papier.

This is Western Province's sixth Currie Cup victory in a row against the Blue Bulls.

Scorers:

Western Province

Tries: Ruhan Nel, Juarno Augustus, Craig Barry

Conversion: SP Marais

Penalty: Marais

Blue Bulls

Try: Embrose Papier

Teams:

Western Province

15 SP Marais, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Ruan Nortjie, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Dylan Sage

 

Fixtures
Friday, 19 July 2019
Griquas v Phakisa Pumas, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Blue Bulls v Free State, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
Saturday, 20 July 2019
Sharks v Western Province, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 14:00
Friday, 26 July 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Blue Bulls, Mbombela Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 27 July 2019
Free State v Griquas, Toyota Stadium 15:00
Western Province v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 02 August 2019
Free State v Lions, Toyota Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 03 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Sharks, Mbombela Stadium 15:00
Blue Bulls v Griquas, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
