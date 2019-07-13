WP too good for Blue Bulls in Currie Cup opener

Cape Town - Western Province have defeated the Blue Bulls in their Currie Cup encounter at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

The home side won 20-5 after drawing 5-5 at half-time.

Western Province scored three times in the match through Ruhan Nel, Juarno Augustus and Craig Barry. Flyhalf SP Marias slotted a conversion and a penalty as the home side maintained their good track record against their Pretoria rivals.

Pote Human's side replied with a sole try by Embrose Papier.

This is Western Province's sixth Currie Cup victory in a row against the Blue Bulls.

Scorers:

Western Province

Tries: Ruhan Nel, Juarno Augustus, Craig Barry

Conversion: SP Marais

Penalty: Marais

Blue Bulls

Try: Embrose Papier

Teams:

Western Province

15 SP Marais, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Ruan Nortjie, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Dylan Sage