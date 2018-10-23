WP to stick to strengths against well-balanced Sharks

Cape
Town - After Saturday's semi-final win over the Blue Bulls at Newlands, Western Province coach John Dobson said
he may have erred tactically.
The hosts emerged as 35-32
winners after an extra time humdinger and, reflecting on the match, Dobson felt
that WP could have been more responsible with their approach.
The mantra has been to play an
exciting brand of ball in hand rugby, and that has been the case throughout the
season so far.
WP have been a cut above the rest
when it comes to attack, scoring 38 tries
in their six group matches, but Dobson felt that they maybe should have
approached the semi-final against the Bulls with a little more caution.
"We will stick to our
strengths. Obviously in playoff rugby it is a bit different with different
pressure," assistant coach Dawie Snyman said on Monday.
"We must get our balance
right, though.
"At stages where we were
attacking this weekend (against the Bulls) it probably wasn’t on and then at
stages where we kicked, we didn’t kick well. One of our strengths this season
is not just attacking, but having a good kicking game as well and that wasn’t
great this weekend."
The Sharks will bring a different
challenge this weekend as the tournament reaches its climax, with the visitors
expected to run hard and straight at the WP defence.
The Durbanites are a physical
outfit, but they have also shown an ability to keep the ball alive with nifty
offloads and quick passing.
It might force Dobson and
Province to think more about playing in the right areas on the field.
"The Sharks are a well-balanced
side," Snyman added.
"They’ve got a good set
piece but they’re also very physical and their forwards like to offload so they
can get the ball away and keep it alive.
"With Louis (Schreuder), Rob
(Du Preez) and Curwin (Bosch) they’ve got a good kicking game and their centres
are hard-running.
"It’s a tough team to
prepare for so we will have to be at our best."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.