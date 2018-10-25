NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
WP move Willemse to centre for Currie Cup final

2018-10-25 13:59
Damian Willemse
Damian Willemse (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Jano Vermaak will both return from injury for Western Province to play in the Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Vermaak and No 8 Notshe come straight into the starting line-up for the replay of last year’s final, which kicks off at 16:00 on Saturday.

Western Province will be looking to make it an unbeaten season and secure a record 35th Currie Cup title when they run out at Newlands.

The only other change sees Josh Stander come into the starting XV at flyhalf, with Springbok Damian Willemse shifting to inside centre.

Western Province coach John Dobson says his team wants to make the most of the opportunity at Newlands on Saturday.

“There has been a lot of hard work to get to this point, with many different people making important contributions.

“There is nothing like a Currie Cup final at Newlands, so it is something we would like to embrace and make the most of in front of the faithful,” Dobson said.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 JJ Engelbrecht

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas

