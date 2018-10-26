NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

WP coach, captain heap praise on referee Peyper

2018-10-26 08:00
Jaco Peyper (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - It was a tough day at the office for referee Egon Seconds in this past Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final between Western Province and the Blue Bulls at Newlands. 

The match was on a knife edge from start to finish, and along the way the 37-year-old was tested to his limits. 

The general consensus following the fixture, which WP won in a thrilling extra-time epic, was that Seconds had allowed the Bulls defensive line to get away with being offsides on countless occasions. 

It meant that WP were cramped for space as a rushing defensive line heaped pressure on flyhalf Damian Willemse and the Province receivers. 

"I don't want to bag Egon, because for us as coaches and him as a referee last week was a big learning experience. We'll be better coaches and he'll be a better referee for it," WP coach John Dobson explained on Thursday. 

On Saturday, Jaco Peyper will be the man in charge when he blows his fourth Currie Cup final in seven seasons. 

The Sharks also thrive on a defensive line that likes to come up quickly, but Dobson has already spoken to Peyper about his concerns in that area.

"The one thing people must understand is that without space there is not going to be an attractive game of rugby," Dobson said.

"If you're up against a rush that is coming up a couple metres ahead, you're not going to get space. At some stage, the referee has to call the captain and say that someone is going if they don't sort it out.

"We have got one of the world's best referees for Saturday. We have spoken to him about space and some elements around the mauling. I'm pretty confident."

WP skipper Chris van Zyl is also pleased to have Peyper in charge.

"There is no nonsense. He won't even listen to me if he doesn't think I have a valid reason and that's just the way he is," Van Zyl explained.

"I think the guys respect that. The guys in general on the field respect him greatly."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 JJ Engelbrecht

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman 

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas

Currie Cup final: Weekend teams

2018-10-25 13:30

Saturday, 27 October 2018
Western Province v Sharks, Cape Town 16:00
