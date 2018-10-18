NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Willemse backed at flyhalf as WP brace for Bulls

2018-10-18 13:32
Damian Willemse
Damian Willemse (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - There are four changes and a positional shift in the Western Province starting line-up for their Currie Cup semi-final against Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

Fullback Dillyn Leyds and No 8 Juarno Agustus make their return from injury in the North-South knock-out clash which kicks off at 17:00 on Saturday, while centre Dan Kriel and hooker Bongi Mbonambi come in after being rested last week.

Leyds has overcome a calf niggle and starts at fullback, with 20-year-old Damian Willemse switching to flyhalf as a result and Kriel resuming his midfield partnership with Ruhan Nel.

In the forward pack, Augustus comes in for Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who is battling a knee injury, with Mbonambi slotting into the front row.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that his players were looking forward to playing a home semi-final at Newlands.

“We have worked hard this season to earn the right to play at Newlands this weekend, so we intend to make the most of that opportunity.

“It was tough to select this team, with some quality players left out, but we are very excited to see what they are capable of in what is obviously a big game,” he said.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 SP Marais, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Josh Stander, 23 JJ Engelbrecht

Blue Bulls

TBA

