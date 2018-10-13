NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Torrential rain, lightning sees Bulls, WP match called off

2018-10-13 18:40
Loftus Versfeld
Loftus Versfeld (Gallo)
Cape Town - The match between the Blue Bulls and Western Province has been abandoned due to inclement weather.

Western Province were leading 34-7 at half-time in a match that had already been delayed by torrential rain.

The rain returned during the break and lightning around the stadium saw referee Egon Seconds make the call to end the game. 

Western Province take the points for the win which sees them top the Currie Cup log.

The two teams will meet in the semi-finals next Saturday while the Sharks take on the Lions to determine who will contest the Currie Cup final. 

Scorers

Blue Bulls

Try: Ruan Steenkamp

Conversion: Tinus de Beer

Western Province

Tries: Penalty try, Kobus van Dyk, Sergeal Petersen, Jaco Coetzee

Conversions: SP Marais (2)

Penalties: SP Marais (3)


Sport Talk
