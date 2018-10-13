Torrential rain, lightning sees Bulls, WP match called off

Cape Town - The match between the Blue Bulls and Western Province has been abandoned due to inclement weather.

Western Province were leading 34-7 at half-time in a match that had already been delayed by torrential rain.

The rain returned during the break and lightning around the stadium saw referee Egon Seconds make the call to end the game.

Western Province take the points for the win which sees them top the Currie Cup log.

The two teams will meet in the semi-finals next Saturday while the Sharks take on the Lions to determine who will contest the Currie Cup final.

In over 20 years of rugby I've never been at a game that was called off. Wow. A first time for everything. Loads of lightening around again. Rain bucketing down. Cant think anyone is sorry. #SSRugby #bbvwp #curriecup — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) October 13, 2018

Match abandoned at half-time due to the extreme weather conditions in Pretoria. #DHLWP claim a 34-7 victory to make it six straight bonus-point wins in the Currie Cup and top the log. See you at #DHLNewlands next week for the home semifinal. #BULvWP #wpjoulekkerding — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) October 13, 2018

Scorers



Blue Bulls

Try: Ruan Steenkamp

Conversion: Tinus de Beer

Western Province

Tries: Penalty try, Kobus van Dyk, Sergeal Petersen, Jaco Coetzee

Conversions: SP Marais (2)

Penalties: SP Marais (3)



