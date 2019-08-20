NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Stonehouse backs Cheetahs to win Currie Cup

2019-08-20 11:25
Jimmy Stonehouse (Gallo)
Cape Town - Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has put his money on the Free State Cheetahs to win this year's Currie Cup.

Stonehouse's Pumas are out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals after losing 43-37 at home to the Cheetahs last weekend.

The Pumas led 22-5 at one stage before the Cheetahs mounted a comeback.

"I want to say Griquas can win the Currie Cup this year, but I reckon the Free State and Golden Lions will contest the final. Regarding a winner, I reckon Free State has a good chance," Stonehouse told Netwerk24.

The Cheetahs last won the Currie Cup in 2016 but struggled in the past two campaigns as their best players were competing in the PRO14.

This year, however, the PRO14 does not overlap with the Currie Cup which has seen an improved effort from the men from Bloemfontein.

Griquas (19 points) currently top the Currie Cup standings with four wins from five. They are followed by the Cheetahs (17), Lions (17), Sharks (14), Western Province (13), Blue Bulls (9) and Pumas (6).

In this weekend's final round of regular season action, Griquas host the Lions in Kimberley, Free State entertain WP in Bloemfontein, while the Blue Bulls battle the Sharks in Pretoria.

The Pumas are the only team already out of contention for the semi-finals and will play the Griffons in a promotion-relegation match.

 

