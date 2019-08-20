NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Springbok-boosted WP no issue for Cheetahs

2019-08-20 14:36
Benhard Janse van Rensburg
Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs are ready for the challenge of facing a bolstered Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

It will be a do-or-die encounter for the Capetonians, who have been boosted by the return of Springbok trio Wilco Louw (prop), Scarra Ntubeni (hooker) and Dillyn Leyds (wing).

"Western Province's Springboks returning will pose a good and exciting challenge. We will however not shy away from the challenge. In fact, we can't wait for the challenge," centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg told Netwerk24.

Heading into the final round of league fixtures, the Cheetahs are second on the log standings with three wins from five matches. They trail leaders Griquas (19) by two log points.

WP are fifth on 13 points after only two wins in five games. They know nothing but a victory would suffice at Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Janse van Rensburg added that the Cheetahs were aided this year by the fact that the PRO14 did not overlap with the Currie Cup.

"We can now focus all out attention on one competition," he noted.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

 

