Shock as Griquas coach quits for 'higher level position'

Cape Town - Griquas have announced that their head coach Brent Janse van Rensburg will be leaving them at the end of the Currie Cup season.

Janse van Rensburg joined the Kimberley-based outfit last year on a three-year deal and coached them to this year's SuperSport Rugby Challenge title as well as a Currie Cup semi-final spot.

However, Griquas announced via a press statement on Wednesday that Janse van Rensburg will be leaving for an "opportunity at a higher level of the game".

"Griquas feel that it is important for our stakeholders, management, players and supporters that we share with you for our sake of transparency and to avoid speculation, that our head coach Brent Janse van Rensburg will be leaving us at the end of the season for an opportunity at a higher level of the game," the union said in the statement.

"Where Brent will be going to will only be made public once the season has come to an end, as Brent is still processing the options available to him. The team will be focused on trying to finish our season strongly and business will go ahead as usual."

Janse van Rensburg, who previously coached the Pumas and Southern Kings, added: "It was very difficult for me to share the news with the players and management team at this stage of the season.



"We have built something very special and have a group that is great to work with. It is better that we don’t delay the inevitable, thus I felt it best practice to be open about this and that the players heard the news form me, rather than from other parties."



Griquas tackle the Golden Lions in the Currie Cup semi-finals at Ellis Park on Saturday (14:00 kick-off).



It is the first time that they have reached the Currie Cup's last four since 1998.