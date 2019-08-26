NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Sharks zone in on Bok prop, Blitzboks star

2019-08-26 10:41
Ox Nche (Getty)
Cape Town - The Sharks look set to land the services of Cheetahs and Springbok prop Ox Nche and Springbok Sevens star Werner Kok.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that Nche has been earmarked as a replacement at loosehead for Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira.

Nche, 24, looks set to pack his bags for Durban soon, while Kok will only join the Sharks next year.

Nche earned one Test cap for the Springboks against Wales in Washington DC last year. He is contracted to the Cheetahs until October and a portion of his Sharks salary will be paid by SA Rugby, as he is regarded as a Player of National Interest (PONI).

Meanwhile, the newspaper added that sevens star Kok will join the Sharks after next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old has represented Western Province in the 15-a-side code and is currently with French club Toulouse as a medical joker.

A medical joker is a common term in French rugby for a player who joins a club as an injury replacement on a short-term basis.

Kok is expected to join the Sharks for the 2020 Currie Cup and 2021 Super Rugby competition.

Compiled by Herman Mostert

