Sharks turn to Jean-Luc du Preez, Fassi for Currie Cup final

Cape Town - The Sharks have named their team for Saturday's Currie Cup final against Western Province at Newlands.

The big news is that Springbok loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez has been elevated to the starting line-up having fully recovered from injury and he will start in the No 7 jersey.

Dan du Preez, meanwhile, continues at No 8 while Tyler Paul moves into the No 6 jersey.

There is also a change on the wing where exciting youngster Aphelele Fassi comes in for Springbok Lwazi Mvovo.

"It’s the business end of the season, but fortunately we’re in the final again this year and hopefully we can bring the cup home," Jean-Luc du Preez said.

Having only recently returned from injury, he’s played off the bench in the last couple of games, but after being sidelined for three and a half months, he explains that.

"Playing off the bench has been good for me, obviously coming back from a long-term injury, I was gradually eased into action and it’s great to be back,” he said.

The loss to Western Province in the pool stages provided timely lessons which Du Preez explains can only be in his team’s favour.

"We can take a lot out of that game, as we can from last week’s game against the Lions. In both matches we didn’t play for a full 80 minutes, we got a bit complacent. We’re focussing on the full 80, or the full 90, if that’s what it takes."

Kick-off is at 16:00.

Teams:

Western Province



TBA

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas