Sharks still in Currie Cup play-off contention after win over Lions

Cape Town - The Sharks have kept their Currie Cup play-off hopes alive with a hard-fought win over the Golden Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The coastal side won 30-28 after leading 20-10 at half-time and that moves them into fourth position on the log.
The Sharks scored three tries in the match thanks to co-captain Jeremy Ward (2) and Sanele Hohamba. Hohamba added two conversions and two penalties while Rhyno Smith kicked a conversion. Rookie flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain also kicked a drop goal.
The Golden Lions scored through Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green and Marnus Schoeman with Reynolds kicking a conversion and two penalties.
The Sharks now take on the Blue Bulls in Pretoria next weekend with the Lions facing log leaders, Griquas.
Scorers
Golden Lions
Tries: Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green, Marnus Schoeman
Conversions: Reynolds
Penalties: Reynolds (2)
Sharks
Tries: Jeremy Ward (2), Sanele Hohamba
Conversions: Nohamba (2), Rhyno Smith
Penalties: Nohamba (2)
Drop Goal: Boeta Chamberlain
Teams:
Lions
15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 James Venter, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole
Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Duncan Matthews
Sharks
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola
Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Leolin Zas