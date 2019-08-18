Sharks still in Currie Cup play-off contention after win over Lions

Phepsi Buthelezi of the Sharks with the ball during the Currie Cup match between Golden Lions XV and Sharks XV at Emirates Airline Park (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Cape Town - The Sharks have kept their Currie Cup play-off hopes alive with a hard-fought win over the Golden Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The coastal side won 30-28 after leading 20-10 at half-time and that moves them into fourth position on the log.

The Sharks scored three tries in the match thanks to co-captain Jeremy Ward (2) and Sanele Hohamba. Hohamba added two conversions and two penalties while Rhyno Smith kicked a conversion. Rookie flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain also kicked a drop goal.

The Golden Lions scored through Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green and Marnus Schoeman with Reynolds kicking a conversion and two penalties.

The Sharks now take on the Blue Bulls in Pretoria next weekend with the Lions facing log leaders, Griquas.

Scorers

Golden Lions

Tries: Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green, Marnus Schoeman

Conversions: Reynolds

Penalties: Reynolds (2)

Sharks

Tries: Jeremy Ward (2), Sanele Hohamba

Conversions: Nohamba (2), Rhyno Smith

Penalties: Nohamba (2)

Drop Goal: Boeta Chamberlain

Teams:

Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 James Venter, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Duncan Matthews

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Leolin Zas