NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Sharks still in Currie Cup play-off contention after win over Lions

2019-08-18 15:45
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 18: Phepsi Bu
Phepsi Buthelezi of the Sharks with the ball during the Currie Cup match between Golden Lions XV and Sharks XV at Emirates Airline Park (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Sharks have kept their Currie Cup play-off hopes alive with a hard-fought win over the Golden Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

The coastal side won 30-28 after leading 20-10 at half-time and that moves them into fourth position on the log. 

The Sharks scored three tries in the match thanks to co-captain Jeremy Ward (2) and Sanele Hohamba. Hohamba added two conversions and two penalties while Rhyno Smith kicked a conversion. Rookie flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain also kicked a drop goal. 

The Golden Lions scored through Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green and Marnus Schoeman with Reynolds kicking a conversion and two penalties.

The Sharks now take on the Blue Bulls in Pretoria next weekend with the Lions facing log leaders, Griquas. 

Scorers

Golden Lions

Tries: Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green, Marnus Schoeman

Conversions: Reynolds

Penalties: Reynolds (2)

Sharks

Tries: Jeremy Ward (2), Sanele Hohamba

Conversions: Nohamba (2), Rhyno Smith

Penalties: Nohamba (2)

Drop Goal: Boeta Chamberlain

Teams:

Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 James Venter, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Duncan Matthews

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola 

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Leolin Zas

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
37 Boks leaving for Bloem camp, where 6 will be cut Below par Boks grind out Pumas win in Farewell Test Rob Marawa recovering after 3rd heart attack scare, placed in ICU Injured Springbok Dyantyi likely to miss World Cup Bok ratings: Big ‘thank you’ to Nkosi!
Several Titans retained ahead of 2nd MSL edition Cricket SA wishes Domingo well in Bangladesh role Fortress Eden Park: the All Blacks by the numbers Kyrgios resurrects Nadal feud in Cincinnati video defence Orlando Pirates coach quits

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Saturday, 31 August 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 15:00
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:15
Saturday, 07 September 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 