Sharks coach promises 'no 10-man rugby' in Currie Cup

Durban - New Sharks Currie Cup coach Sean Everitt has made it clear what type of game plan he'd like his charges to play in this year's competition.



Being a Rugby World Cup year, the Currie Cup has been paired down to just one round of matches with the reigning champions kicking off the action against SuperSport Challenge winners Griquas at Kings Park on Friday evening.



Everitt has a talented squad to work with, but given the short period of time between Super Rugby and the Currie Cup, the coach will be looking at maximising the time he has available with his players in order to get off to a solid start.



"We don't have a long time to get these guys up to speed, but everyone will be familiar with the style of play and I'm confident they can handle themselves well," he told the Sharks' official website.



Everitt has had some time to work with a number of junior players and since last week had the available members of his squad looking to perfect the style of play that suits the campaign, the players and the coaching philosophy.



"We want to play an expansive style of rugby, not 10 man (rugby). There was an improvement on attack under (assistant coach) David Williams in Super Rugby and we'd like to continue with that approach.



"With the youngsters we have coming in, they're going to be required to play that brand of rugby. We're not going to change anything, but we would like to tweak a few things and certainly improve on performances."

Looking ahead to the Griquas clash, the coach added: "We've had some wonderful campaigns in the past where we slipped up against Griquas, but, the difference in those days was that the Currie Cup was a double round. This year it's a single round which means every game is pretty much a knock-out. If you do slip-up along the way, there could be major consequences."