NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Sharks coach promises 'no 10-man rugby' in Currie Cup

2019-07-08 21:20
Sean Everitt (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Durban - New Sharks Currie Cup coach Sean Everitt has made it clear what type of game plan he'd like his charges to play in this year's competition.

Being a Rugby World Cup year, the Currie Cup has been paired down to just one round of matches with the reigning champions kicking off the action against SuperSport Challenge winners Griquas at Kings Park on Friday evening.

Everitt has a talented squad to work with, but given the short period of time between Super Rugby and the Currie Cup, the coach will be looking at maximising the time he has available with his players in order to get off to a solid start.

"We don't have a long time to get these guys up to speed, but everyone will be familiar with the style of play and I'm confident they can handle themselves well," he told the Sharks' official website.

Everitt has had some time to work with a number of junior players and since last week had the available members of his squad looking to perfect the style of play that suits the campaign, the players and the coaching philosophy.

"We want to play an expansive style of rugby, not 10 man (rugby). There was an improvement on attack under (assistant coach) David Williams in Super Rugby and we'd like to continue with that approach.

"With the youngsters we have coming in, they're going to be required to play that brand of rugby. We're not going to change anything, but we would like to tweak a few things and certainly improve on performances."

Looking ahead to the Griquas clash, the coach added: "We've had some wonderful campaigns in the past where we slipped up against Griquas, but, the difference in those days was that the Currie Cup was a double round. This year it's a single round which means every game is pretty much a knock-out. If you do slip-up along the way, there could be major consequences."

Read more on:    sharks  |  currie cup  |  sean everitt  |  durban  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 Cricket World Cup 2019 flops Proteas' CWC 2019 player ratings: Rassie leads the way Cool-headed Rassie puts hand up for higher Proteas honours PICTURES: Proteas arrive home after World Cup exit Huge AFCON pay day awaits Bafana Bafana stars
5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season Bafana hero Lorch dedicates AFCON goal to late brother White's Japanese club in drugs scandal Steyn 100% committed to Boks, has eye on Lions series Mallett lauds SA ref Peyper after Super Rugby final

Fixtures
Friday, 12 July 2019
Sharks v Griquas, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 13 July 2019
Lions v Phakisa Pumas, Emirates Airline Park 15:00
Western Province v Blue Bulls, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 19 July 2019
Griquas v Phakisa Pumas, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Blue Bulls v Free State, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
Saturday, 20 July 2019
Sharks v Western Province, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 14:00
Friday, 26 July 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Blue Bulls, Mbombela Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 27 July 2019
Free State v Griquas, Toyota Stadium 15:00
Western Province v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 