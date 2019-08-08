NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Senatla: What WP need to get right

2019-08-08 16:12
Seabelo Senatla
Seabelo Senatla (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Western Province speedster Seabelo Senatla is raring to go against the Pumas at Newlands on Friday, but says he and his team-mates must get the timing of their execution right.

 
Speaking ahead of Friday afternoon's Currie Cup clash, Senatla said: "It is going to be an interesting battle, I think the Pumas have been playing well in the last few games.

"We have seen how they like keeping the ball alive and attacking from the back. So we will have to be careful with how and when we kick," Senatla said in the DHL WP Online Matchday Programme.

"We are working really hard on our kicking game as outside backs and while I think the execution is there I don't think the timing of the kicks is there, that is what is costing us turnover ball.

"We are working hard on it, we are seeing space but I think we are not executing it at the right times, which is putting us in trouble. We are seeing the opportunities and trying to make them count at the right times," Senatla says.
 
Friday's match kicks off at 15:00.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Edwill van der Merwe

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Morne Joubert, 13 Alwayno Visagie, 12 Ryan Nell (captain), 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Christopher Smith, 9 Ashlon Davids, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Stefan Willemse, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Marne Coetzee, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Andrew Beerwinkel

Substitutes: 16 Simon Westraadt, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Hilton Lobberts, 19 Phumzile Maqondwana, 20 Ginter Smuts, 21 Jacobus Marais, 22 Ruwellyn Isbell, 23 Morgan Naude

Fixtures
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 19:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
