Senatla: What WP need to get right



Speaking ahead of Friday afternoon's Currie Cup clash, Senatla said: "It is going to be an interesting battle, I think the Pumas have been playing well in the last few games.

"We have seen how they like keeping the ball alive and attacking from the back. So we will have to be careful with how and when we kick," Senatla said in the DHL WP Online Matchday Programme.

See the DHL WP Matchday Programme here

"We are working really hard on our kicking game as outside backs and while I think the execution is there I don't think the timing of the kicks is there, that is what is costing us turnover ball.

"We are working hard on it, we are seeing space but I think we are not executing it at the right times, which is putting us in trouble. We are seeing the opportunities and trying to make them count at the right times," Senatla says.



To see whether or not Senatla plans to play Sevens rugby again in the future, see the full interview in the DHL WP Matchday Programme.

Friday's match kicks off at 15:00.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie



Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Edwill van der Merwe

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Morne Joubert, 13 Alwayno Visagie, 12 Ryan Nell (captain), 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Christopher Smith, 9 Ashlon Davids, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Stefan Willemse, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Marne Coetzee, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Andrew Beerwinkel



Substitutes: 16 Simon Westraadt, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Hilton Lobberts, 19 Phumzile Maqondwana, 20 Ginter Smuts, 21 Jacobus Marais, 22 Ruwellyn Isbell, 23 Morgan Naude

