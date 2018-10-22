NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Scrumhalf trouble for WP ahead of Currie Cup final

2018-10-22 14:05
Jano Vermaak (Gallo)
Jano Vermaak (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Western Province's preparations for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Sharks in Cape Town has received a blow with the news the scrumhalf Paul de Wet has been ruled out with an ankle injury. 

De Wet was injured after coming on as a substitute in this past Saturday's thrilling 35-32 extra-time victory over the Blue Bulls at Newlands, and the news coming out of the Western Province camp on Monday was that he was not expected to feature in the final. 

Jano Vermaak, meanwhile, who has missed the last two matches with a thumb injury, is also not a certainty to be ready for the weekend. 

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed on Monday that Vermaak would be given "as long as possible" to recover before Saturday, but that if he didn't Justin Phillips would feature. 

It means that 22-year-old Herschel Jantjies, who started at scrumhalf in the semi-final, could find himself in the No 9 jersey again this weekend for what would be the biggest match of his senior career.

"It's been a great season for Herschel and he has played his part when he's been given his chance," Snyman said.

"We have full confidence in him if he needed to do the job. This weekend (against the Bulls) he experienced a bit of pressure and that will definitely help him.

"We're happy with where Herschel is, but it's not just about him but the guys around him to help make the right decisions."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks: Du Toit will stay ‘Magnificent Seven’

2018-10-22 12:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: You thought Aphiwe Dyantyi was the fastest player in SA? Think again! Bulls captain didn't know extra-time regulations Jones believes it's 'pretty simple' to beat Boks Currie Cup semi-finals: 5 talking points Rassie could call on forgotten Bok duo
Boks: Du Toit will stay ‘Magnificent Seven’ Boks to be given glimpse into 'Beast-less' future WATCH: You thought Aphiwe Dyantyi was the fastest player in SA? Think again! Bulls set to interview Matfield - report Semenya v Rabada v Budler for top SA Sports Award

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Western Province v Sharks, Cape Town 16:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 