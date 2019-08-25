NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Scarra sorry for slapping ball out of ball boy's hands

2019-08-25 10:54
Scarra Ntubeni (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Garrin Lambley - Sport24

Cape Town - Western Province and Springbok hooker Scarra Ntubeni has taken to social media to apologise for his actions during Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Ntubeni, who made his Springbok debut against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld last weekend, was caught uncharacteristically slapping a ball out of a ball boy's hands as he prepared to take a lineout throw.

What made Ntubeni's frustration puzzling was the fact Western Province were well ahead in the match at the time - 33-19.

However, WP would go on to implode in spectacular fashion, losing the match 38-33 - and failing to advance to the semi-finals.

Ntubeni was widely criticised for his actions, but to his credit took to Twitter on Sunday morning to extend his apologies to Giovanni, the ball boy, while also appearing to gift him a WP jersey.

Read more on:    wp  |  currie cup  |  scarra ntubeni  |  cape town  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Star Springbok apologises to team-mates after failed doping test Bok RWC party: Late Willemse bid in vain? Sharks win at Loftus as red card sinks Blue Bulls Former England captains weigh in on Headingley debacle Cheetahs stun WP with Bloemfontein win
Bok RWC squad: Expect 'mundane Monday'! Klusener wants to bring the fire back to new-look Proteas Ntseki names first Bafana squad for Zambia friendly Anderson leads SA charge at US Open Wales try prompts World Rugby law change

Fixtures
Saturday, 31 August 2019
Free State v Sharks, Toyota Stadium 15:00
Lions v Griquas, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Saturday, 07 September 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 