Scarra sorry for slapping ball out of ball boy's hands

Cape Town - Western Province and Springbok hooker Scarra Ntubeni has taken to social media to apologise for his actions during Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Ntubeni, who made his Springbok debut against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld last weekend, was caught uncharacteristically slapping a ball out of a ball boy's hands as he prepared to take a lineout throw.

What made Ntubeni's frustration puzzling was the fact Western Province were well ahead in the match at the time - 33-19.

However, WP would go on to implode in spectacular fashion, losing the match 38-33 - and failing to advance to the semi-finals.

Ntubeni was widely criticised for his actions, but to his credit took to Twitter on Sunday morning to extend his apologies to Giovanni, the ball boy, while also appearing to gift him a WP jersey.

so last night i did something totally out of my character and i take all the criticisms coming my way...I apologize to everyone who i disappointed, everyone who supports me and most importantly Giovanni... pic.twitter.com/lW80YU92qO — siyabonga ntubeni (@skara2ntubeni) August 25, 2019