NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Returning Boks beef up Sharks for Bulls trip

2019-08-22 09:57
Thomas du Toit (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - The Sharks have named returning Springboks Andre Esterhuizen and Thomas du Toit in their starting line-up for Saturday's crucial Currie Cup trip to Loftus Versfeld to take on the Blue Bulls.

Both players were released from Rassie Erasmus' Springbok camp in Bloemfontein this week and look set to miss out on a place in the 31-man World Cup squad, but their return is a welcomed boost to the Durbanites under coach Sean Everitt. 

Going into the final round of groups stage fixtures, the Sharks lie in 4th position and with the race for the playoffs incredibly tight, they will need a victory to secure their place in the last four. 

The Blue Bulls, meanwhile, are 6th in the standings and need to beat the Sharks comfortably and with a bonus point to stand any chance of making the semi-finals. 

Du Toit comes into the team in place of Mzamo Majola, who drops to the bench, while Esterhuizen's return sees co-captain Jeremy Ward shift across from No 12 to No 13 with the experienced JP Pietersen among the substitutes. 

There is another Springbok boost in the form of tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen, who returns to the side after missing last weekend's clash against the Golden Lions with injury. 

There is also another debutant included, with the uncapped Andisa Ntshila on the bench. 

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch, meanwhile, is still missing with injury as Boeta Chamberlain continues in the No 10 jersey. 

Kick-off is at 19:30

Teams:

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl (captain), 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corne Els, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Vaughen Isaacs, 23 Stedman Gans

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenburg, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 JP Pietersen


 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: Japan Test could be Kolbe wing-swap ‘trial’ Women to get gender-neutral Rugby World Cup from 2021 Rassie's win record blossoming at good time Coetzee on shattered World Cup dream: Time will heal wounds SA hockey's path to Olympics uncertain despite qualification
32 Boks in camp: Which player faces World Cup chop? WATCH | 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in 1 month Oosthuizen makes Tour Championship cut Bok squad riddle: Is it Kwagga v Rynhardt now? Former Aussie coach Lehmann joins Kirsten in The Hundred

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Saturday, 31 August 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 15:00
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:15
Saturday, 07 September 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 