Pumas, Griffons to clash with Currie Cup status on the line

Cape Town - The Pumas and Griffons will know their 2020 Currie Cup fate on Friday evening as they battle it out in a promotion-relegation game at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit for the right to play in the Premier Division next season.

The Pumas finished the Currie Cup Premier Division as the last-placed team this season, while Currie Cup First Division finalists, the Griffons, earned their place in the encounter as the best-placed South African team on the log.

The Pumas won one of their six pool matches in the Premier Division, while the Griffons won three, lost one and drew three of their seven pool matches in the First Division, going down 27-13 in the final against the Jaguares XV.

The match will kick-off at 17:00 and will be screened on SS1.

Should the teams finish the regular 80 minutes of play with level scores, the winner will be determined as follows:

- Extra time of 20 minutes (two 10 minute halves with a one minute break); if still level

- Sudden death – 10 minute intervals with a one minute break – the team that scores first wins.

- SA Rugby