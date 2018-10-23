NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Jaco Peyper to referee Currie Cup final

2018-10-23 09:44
Jaco Peyper (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Jaco Peyper will referee his fourth Currie Cup final in seven seasons when Western Province host the Sharks at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 16:00

It will be the third consecutive Currie Cup final appointment for the 38-year-old Peyper. 

Peyper, who took charge of the final last year in Durban, and in 2016 in Bloemfontein, will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni, while Shaun Veldsman will handle TMO duties.

Peyper’s first final was between the same two coastal sides, in 2012 in Durban. 

Griffin Colby (U19) and Ben Crouse (U21) will referee the two Junior Provincial Championship finals, also at Newlands on Saturday. 

Finals match official appointments: 

Currie Cup final – Western Province v Sharks

Kick-off: 16:00

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Assistant Referees: AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni

TMO: Shaun Veldsman

TV: SS1 

SA Rugby U21 Championship Final - Blue Bulls v Golden Lions

Kick-off: 13:00

Referee: Ben Crouse

Assistant Referees: Divan Uys and Sindile Ngcese

TMO: Pro Legoete

TV: SS1 

SA Rugby U19 Championship Final - Blue Bulls v Sharks

Kick-off: 11:00

Referee: Griffin Colby

Assistant Referees: Divan Uys and Sindile Ngcese

TMO: Pro Legoete

TV: SS1

WP's Nel wants to end 'rollercoaster' year on a high

2018-10-23 09:22

