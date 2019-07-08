NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Mtembu, Ward to co-captain Sharks in Currie Cup

2019-07-08 16:43
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 30: Lubabalo (Tera) M
Lubabalo (Tera) Mtembu with Jeremy Ward of the Cell C Sharks XV during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between Cell C Sharks XV and Xerox Golden Lions XV at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Currie Cup Head Coach, Sean Everitt has announced that Tera Mtembu and Jeremy Ward will co-captain the Sharks in the 2019 Currie Cup campaign. 

Both players have filled leadership roles in the past and are no strangers to captaincy.

Mtembu has captained the Sharks in both Super Rugby and Currie Cup previously while Ward SA/20 team at the World Championship in 2016. 

Sharks Super Rugby captain, Louis Schreuder was not considered as he will miss the first few matches of the Currie Cup with a broken toe.

Commenting on their appointments, Sean Everitt said: “The decision to go with co-captains will ensure leadership continuity on the field of play at all times. Both these players understand our diverse team culture and where we are heading collectively.  More importantly they have the respect of the team and are natural leaders. 

“I am a firm believer in the philosophy that every player should be a leader in their respective positions, however you do need your captain to be a voice of reason and someone with a calm head that the team can look to for direction during pressure situations.  We have this in Tera and Jeremy.” 

Everitt, also announced an exciting 39-man squad for the Currie Cup competition. Andrew Evans and Tyler Paul have not been included, at this stage, due to their current rehabilitation from long-term injuries. Amongst the players named is a certain JP Pietersen, a legend of Sharks rugby who makes a welcome return to Durban, after spending some time abroad. Pietersen has been contracted until Currie Cup 2020, where after he will be developed within the age-group system for a future coaching role.  

Sharks Currie Cup Squad 

Bandisa Ndlovu

Aphelele Fassi

Coenie Oosthuizen

Boeta Chamberlain

Craig Burden

Cameron Wright

Cullen Collopy

Curwin Bosch

Dylan Richardson

Grant Williams

Fezo Mbatha

Ilunga Mukendi

Gideon Koegelenberg

Inny Radebe

Hyron Andrews

Jeremy Ward (captain)

Jacques Vermeulen

JP Pietersen

JJ van der Mescht

Kobus van Wyk

John-Hubert Meyer

Leolin Zas

Juan Schoeman

Louis Schreuder

Kerron van Vuuren

Lwazi Mvovo

Khutha Mchunu

Marius Louw

Kwanda Dimaza

Muller du Plessis

Luke Stringer

Murray Koster

Michael Meyer

Rhyno Smith

Mzamo Majola

Sanele Nohamba

Phepsi Buthelezi

Ruben van Heerden

Tera Mtembu (captain)




