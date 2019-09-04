NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Lions to wear blue, not red, in Currie Cup final

2019-09-04 11:39
Golden Lions (Supplied)
Golden Lions (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Golden Lions will wear blue jerseys, and not their familiar red and white, in Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. 

That was confirmed by the union on Wednesday. 

According to a statement, the Lions confirmed that they will be wearing their royal blue strips to commemorate 130 years of domestic rugby.

"It might sound strange but a blue jersey is not that foreign to the men from Johannesburg. Originally, Transvaal wore dark blue and white jerseys, blue shorts and blue-and-white socks. It is not exactly clear when the colour change occurred to the now familiar red and white. However, it is believed that beating a touring British Isles team in 1903 may have been the defining moment to switch to red and white, with black and gold added subsequently," the statement read.  

"When the union celebrated it’s 125 years in 2014 a commemorative blue jersey also saw the light.

"The Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU), formerly known as the Transvaal Rugby Union, changed to the Lions in 1993, then to the Gauteng Lions in 1997, before being re-branded the Golden Lions in 1998. More recently the name again changed, this time to Lions Rugby Company, which manages the professional side of the game while GLRU name is still used for Amateur Rugby. 

"The Currie Cup is steeped in history and tradition and dates back to 1889 and as such is one of the oldest rugby competitions in the world. The tournament has always been regarded as the cornerstone of South Africa’s rugby heritage, and the coveted gold trophy remains the most prestigious prize in South African domestic rugby. 

"The competition had its humble beginnings as an inter-town competition in 1884, but when the South African Rugby Board was founded in 1889 it decided to organise a national competition that would involve representative teams from all the major unions. The participating unions were Western Province, Griqualand West, Transvaal and Eastern Province. The first tournament was held in Kimberley and was won by Western Province. As prize they received a silver cup donated by the South African Rugby Board, now displayed at the SA Rugby Museum in Cape Town."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Read more on:    golden lions  |  currie cup  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Irate fans react to SOLD OUT Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' Amla withdraws from Mzansi Super League draft, big names sidelined Why these Boks should banish Brighton ghosts Springboks name formidable line-up for Japan clash Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' tickets on sale on Wednesday
Presenting … potent Bok 'stay-at-homes' Hendricks ton in vain as SA 'A' go down to India Doc Khumalo pays heartfelt tribute to late David Kekana SABC agrees to R72m per season fee for PSL matches SA's Harris nets cool R890 000 in US Open defeat

Fixtures
Saturday, 07 September 2019
Free State v Lions, Toyota Stadium 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 