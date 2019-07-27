Lions hit back to silence WP at Newlands

Cape Town - Western Province threw away a 14-point lead as the Golden Lions came away with a
30-28 victory in Saturday's Currie Cup clash at Newlands.
It was all WP in the early stages of the game and the home side were rewarded with their first try after just seven minutes.
An early penalty was kicked into touch on the five-metre line and after setting up the maul it was hooker Scarra Ntubeni who broke free before crashing over on the side.
Flyhalf Josh Stander added the extras, and it didn't take long for the sustained pressure from the hosts to result in their second five-pointer.
Once again, it was a penalty kicked out on the five that did the damage, and while the Lions managed to repel the WP maul on this occasion, it only allowed scrumhalf Paul de Wet to snatch the ball and sneak over the line.
With WP threatening to run away with it, the Lions needed a response, and they found it on 26 minutes courtesy of big man Ruben Schoeman.
It was another close-range maul that set up the score, with Schoeman crashing over in the corner after a few pick and goes created the space out wide.
The home side would hit back within minutes to restore their 14-point lead, however, as that man Ntubeni picked up his second try of the afternoon following another unstoppable drive from an attacking line-out.
Reynolds kicked a penalty shortly before half-time to reduce the deficit somewhat, but Province still headed into the half-time break with a healthy 21-10 lead.
The Lions were not about to go down without a fight, and found themselves back in the contest in the 56th minute after hooker Pieter Jansen crossed the line following another close-range maul.
Again Province hit back almost straight away, however, as Dillyn Leyds returned the favour with his side's fourth try after Ruhan Nel had created some space in the middle of the pitch for the fullback to go over.
But the visitors refused to lie down, and after Reynolds reduced the deficit to five points with another three-pointer six minutes from time, fullback Tyrone Green produced a brilliant solo effort to go all the way and score under the sticks.
Reynolds slotted the conversion to put the Lions ahead for the first time in the match, but with time running out the home side were awarded a penalty in a kickable position.
Stander could only hit the upright, however, leading to audible groans from the Newlands crowd, as the Lions held on for the big win to move up to third in the Currie Cup standings ahead of Western Province in fourth.
Teams:
Western Province
15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie
Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Edwill van der Merwe, 23 Sergeal Petersen
Golden Lions
15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Jan-Louis la Grange, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole
Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 James Venter, 21 Len Massyn, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Manuel Rass