Currie Cup

Lions call on 3 Bok stars for Sharks semi-final

2018-10-18 12:46
Elton Jantjies (Gallo)
Johannesburg - Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for Saturday’s Currie Cup semi-final against the Sharks in Durban.

Springboks Elton Jantjies, Aphiwe Dyantyi and Warren Whiteley were included in the starting XV, while Malcolm Marx and Franco Mostert were not considered.

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of Lions Rugby Company, explained the selections: “Lions Rugby is proud of its growth and fortunate to continue to introduce and develop juniors into our senior system. Malcolm and Franco have been training with the seniors this week but it is imperative that the players are managed together with SA Rugby for the upcoming Test against England."

Saturday’s clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 14:30.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Luke Stringer, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Leolin Zas, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Golden Lions

15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Howard Mnisi, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Janties, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Pikkie de Villiers, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Tiaan van der Merwe, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Wandisile Simelani

Sharks move Bosch back to fullback for Durban SF

2018-10-18 11:21

Fixtures
Saturday, 20 October 2018
Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 14:30
TBC v TBC, TBC 14:30
Western Province v Blue Bulls, Cape Town 17:00
Saturday, 27 October 2018
TBC v TBC, TBC 16:00
