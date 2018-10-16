Lions bolstered by star Bok duo for Sharks SF?

Cape Town - On form alone this season, the Sharks go into Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against the Golden Lions at Kings Park as overwhelming favourites.

The Durbanites finished second on the regular season log, losing only to Western Province, while the Lions won four and lost two to finish third.

But, as good as the Sharks have been in the shortened 2018 competition, the Lions have been showing improvement throughout and look to be peaking at the right time.

They were clinical in dismantling the Pumas in a 33-21 win in Nelspruit this past weekend in a match that saw them field four Springboks in their starting line-up.

With the Boks no longer on Rugby Championship duty, flyhalf Elton Jantjies was a boost to the side for the Pumas clash.

Now, ahead of their semi-final against the Sharks, the Lions could get two more major Bok boosts.

According to Netwerk24, both Warren Whiteley and Aphiwe Dyantyi are in the selection mix ahead of the trip to Durban.

The report indicates that both players took part in the full training session on Monday, with Whiteley having fully recovered from the groin injury that kept him out of the latter part of the Rugby Championship.

Dyantyi, meanwhile, has been South African rugby's find of the year and his inclusion would be a major plus for the Lions.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, meanwhile, will not be considered for the clash while there remains uncertainty over lock Franco Mostert, who remains the centre of a stand-off between the Lions and Gloucester.