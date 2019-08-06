NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Injury blows for high-flying Lions

2019-08-06 06:47
Jacobie Adriaanse
Jacobie Adriaanse (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - The Golden Lions have injury concerns ahead of their Currie Cup clash against the Blue Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Lock Wilhelm van der Suys and centre Jan-Louis la Grange suffered concussion in the 24-22 win over Free State in Bloemfontein last weekend, while prop Jacobie Adriaanse suffered a calf strain.

Adriaanse and La Grange have already been ruled out, while a call on Van der Sluys will be made later in the week.

Meanwhile, Courtnall Skosan, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith and Wayne van der Bank are expected to recover from their respective injuries within three to four weeks

The Lions are the only unbeaten team in the Currie Cup, having won all three of their matches.

They lie second on the log, two points behind Griquas who have played one more game.

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 17:15.

 

Fixtures
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
