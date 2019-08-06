Injury blows for high-flying Lions

Johannesburg - The Golden Lions have injury concerns ahead of their Currie Cup clash against the Blue Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Lock Wilhelm van der Suys and centre Jan-Louis la Grange suffered concussion in the 24-22 win over Free State in Bloemfontein last weekend, while prop Jacobie Adriaanse suffered a calf strain.

Adriaanse and La Grange have already been ruled out, while a call on Van der Sluys will be made later in the week.

Meanwhile, Courtnall Skosan, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith and Wayne van der Bank are expected to recover from their respective injuries within three to four weeks

The Lions are the only unbeaten team in the Currie Cup, having won all three of their matches.

They lie second on the log, two points behind Griquas who have played one more game.

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 17:15.