NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Griquas stun WP, book Currie Cup semi-final spot

2019-08-16 21:04
Ederies Arendse
Ederies Arendse (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Griquas have produced a massive upset as they stunned Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter at Tafel Lager Park in Kimberley on Friday evening.

As it happened | Griquas v Western Province 

With this win, the Griquas have booked their place in the Currie Cup semi-finals.

The home side won 27-23 after leading 14-3 at half-time.

Province came into the match having won four of their last five encounters against the Griquas, but the men from the Northern Cape are proving to be a much tougher nut to crack this season, having already taken care of the Bulls and the Sharks in recent weeks.

And it took them just five minutes to score the game's opening try after a quick tap caught the Province defence napping, allowing the ball to go out wide where Ederies Arendse was waiting to go over for the five-pointer, which soon became seven thanks to flyhalf and captain George Whitehead's accurate boot.

The visitors tried to hit back, but the Griquas were looking committed and organised in defence, making life hard for their opponents, who couldn't find a way to break the line.

An opportunity to go for the posts finally arrived in the 25th minute, and SP Marais gratefully accepted it to reduce the deficit to four points.

The Griquas hit back six minutes before the break, however, as some patient buildup in the opposition 22 finally created the space out wide for Eduan Keyter to score.

Whitehead slotted the conversion to give the home side a deserved 14-3 lead at half-time.

Another solid kick from Marais shortly after the break brought WP back to within six points, but Whitehead soon returned the favour.

The visitors needed another response and they found it with an attacking lineout five metred out. While the Griquas managed to hold up the Province maul, they couldn't stop speedster Seabelo Senatla from going over on the wing after the ball was moved out wide.

It took just six minutes for the hosts to hit back, however, as Arendse picked up his second try of the evening following some more great build-up that saw the ball moved from one wing to the other.

That gave the Griqas a commanding 24-11 lead, which was stretched even further when Whitehead slotted another three-pointer in the 70th minute.

To the visitors' credit, they kept fighting, resulting in a late try from replacement loose forward Nama Xaba and then another from Senatla in the dying seconds, but it was too little too late for Western Province as they slipped to their third defeat in four matches.

On Saturday, August 24, the Griquas host the Golden Lions (15:00), while Western Province take on the Free State Cheetahs at 17:15.

Scorers:

Griquas

Tries: Eduan Keyter, Ederies Arendse (2)

Conversions: George Whitehead (3)

Penalties: Whitehead (2)

Western Province

Tries: Seabelo Senatla (2), Nama Xaba

Conversion: SP Marais

Penalties: SP Marais (2)

Teams:

Griquas

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Andre Swarts, 11 Eduan Keyter, 10 George Whitehead (captain), 9 Zak Burger, 8 Neill Jordaan, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Zandre Jordaan, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 AJ le Roux, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Mox Mxoli, 18 Johan Momsen, 19 Gideon van der Merwe, 20 Chriswill September, 21 Chris Smit, 22 Bjorn Basson, 23 Ruan Kramer

Western Province 

15 SP Marais, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Damian Willemse, 23 Edwill van der Merwe

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks, Pumas poles apart ahead of RWC warm-up Kings dangle R10 million lure for Springbok hooker Loftus Boks: Jesse, others target 'first XV' 'Old Blacks' | Aussies poke fun at 'ageing' New Zealand PICTURE: Match officials' kit unveiled for Rugby World Cup
Nkwe hails 'brilliant' Bavuma after Proteas leadership backing Kings dangle R10 million lure for Springbok hooker PICTURE: Match officials' kit unveiled for Rugby World Cup Federer won't let Cincy setback spoil US Open prep Ex-racer Earnhardt Jr, family escape plane crash

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Saturday, 31 August 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 15:00
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:15
Saturday, 07 September 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 