NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Griquas proud to reach first Currie Cup semi-final since 1998

2019-08-17 08:31
George Whitehead
George Whitehead (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Kimberley - Captain George Whitehead starred as Cinderella side Griquas became the first qualifiers for the Currie Cup semi-finals by defeating Western Province 27-23 in Kimberley on Friday.

None of the team are contenders for places in the Springboks' Rugby World Cup squad to be named on Monday August 26, and they are traditionally among the also-rans.

Coach Brent Janse van Rensburg is unknown internationally, never having been in charge of a Super Rugby or national team.

The unexpected achievement means at least one of the 'big four' in South African rugby - Bulls, Lions, Western Province and trophy-holders Sharks - will miss the knockout phase of the 128-year competition.

It's the first time Griquas have made the Currie Cup semi-finals since 1998.

Flyhalf Whitehead was voted man of the match after kicking 12 points and creating tries for wingers Ederies Arendse and Eduan Keyter.

"It was tough but we fought for 80 minutes and teamwork pulled us through," said Whitehead, the leading Currie Cup points scorer this season with 59.

"I and my team-mates are very proud at reaching the semi-finals after battling for many seasons and we look forward to our final league match (against the Golden Lions) with confidence."

WP skipper and lock Chris van Zyl blamed "a lack of patience and too many unforced errors" for a loss that leaves their semi-finals hopes in the balance.

Griquas have 19 points, the Golden Lions 15, WP 13, Free State Cheetahs 12, Sharks 10, Bulls nine and the Pumas seven ahead of matches this Saturday and Sunday and next weekend.

Griquas, whose last of three Currie Cup titles came 49 years ago, went ahead after only 105 seconds on a rock-hard pitch when a Whitehead tap penalty set up Arendse to score.

They retained the lead throughout the opening half before the biggest crowd of the season at the 11 000-capacity stadium and turned over with a 14-3 advantage.

WP, lacking several stars called up by the Springboks this week for a World Cup warm-up against Argentina, were first to score in the second half through a penalty from full-back SP Marais.

But Whitehead slotted a penalty and converted a second try by Arendse to give the Griquas a 24-11 lead midway through the half.

Former national sevens side star Seabelo Senatla scored his second try with 20 seconds remaining to snatch a losing bonus point for record 34-time Currie Cup champions Province.

Read more on:    wp  |  griquas  |  currie cup  |  george whitehead  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kings dangle R10 million lure for Springbok hooker Loftus Boks: Jesse, others target 'first XV' Rassie passes transformation test - SA Rugby president Boks, Pumas poles apart ahead of RWC warm-up Griquas stun WP, book Currie Cup semi-final spot
Nkwe hails 'brilliant' Bavuma after Proteas leadership backing Kings dangle R10 million lure for Springbok hooker PICTURE: Match officials' kit unveiled for Rugby World Cup Federer won't let Cincy setback spoil US Open prep Ex-racer Earnhardt Jr, family escape plane crash

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Saturday, 31 August 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 15:00
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:15
Saturday, 07 September 2019
TBC v TBC, TBC 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 