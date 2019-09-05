NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Griquas name coach replacement for Janse van Rensburg

2019-09-05 08:18
Scott Mathie (Supplied)
Cape Town - Griquas have named former Sharks and Bulls scrumhalf Scott Mathie as their new head coach for the 2020 and 2021 Currie Cup and SuperSport Challenge seasons. 

The 36-year-old replaces the outgoing Brent Janse van Rensburg, who guided Griquas to a semi-final in this year's Currie Cup but is now off to Durban to bet the Sharks' forward coach in Super Rugby. 

Mathie had been working as an assistant to Janse van Rensburg and he has been involved in the system for some time, while he also has experience as a former Director of Rugby at Durban High School. 

"I feel honoured and privileged to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am very thankful to Griquas for showing faith in my abilities to continue with the program," Mathie said.

"I want to thank Brent for all his hard work and efforts he put into this season, which allows us to build on the great foundation laid this year. Focusing on consistent improvement will be a fundamental aspect for me, which we will adopt daily leading into 2020."

CEO Arni van Rooyen welcomed Mathie into his new role. 

"We feel very fortunate to have a staff member within our current system that is good enough to take over the reins," he said.

"After a very successful rebuild of our program during 2019, it was important for us to ensure that our squad is not exposed to another rebuild with more changes in 2020."

 

