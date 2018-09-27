Griquas captain wants to play for Scotland

Cape Town - Griquas captain Kyle Steyn has ambitions of playing Test rugby for Scotland.



The 24-year-old centre revealed as much in an interview with Netwerk24.



Steyn, who qualifies for Scotland through his Scottish-born mother, received a shock call-up to their Sevens squad earlier this year and went on to play at the Las Vegas and Vancouver Sevens tournaments.



Steyn is set to leave Griquas after this year's Currie Cup after signing a national sevens contract with Scotland.

He will join the squad on November 1 in the build-up to the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series which kicks off in Dubai on November 30.



But he wants to play more than just Sevens for Scotland.



“I’m contracted to the Sevens team but hope to work my way into the XV-man code. My future lies in Scotland and I hope to make the best of this opportunity,” Steyn said.



Steyn played for the Golden Lions at Craven Week and for Maties in the Varsity Cup before joining Griquas in 2017.