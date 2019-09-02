NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Griquas boss backs Cheetahs for Currie Cup

2019-09-02 08:49
Franco Smith
Franco Smith (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Outgoing Griquas boss Brent Janse van Rensburg believes that the Free State Cheetahs will have too much for the Golden Lions in Saturday's Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein. 

Griquas lost 34-19 to the Lions in their semi-final on Saturday afternoon before a late flurry from the Cheetahs saw them down the Sharks 51-30. 

Janse van Rensburg, who is on his way to Durban to be the Sharks' forwards coach for Super Rugby 2020, believes that Free State will be the side to beat in the final.

"They have played together in the PRO14 and are a close unit," he was quoted as saying on Netwerk24

"There is also more experience in their team.

"The Lions have exciting individual players with x-factor, but I think as a unit they still come up a little short and Free State will be the favourites on their home ground as well.

"When you play at home it definitely gives you an advantage in those high-pressure situations."

Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen, meanwhile, acknowledges that the trip to Bloemfontein will be a tough ask but that his side could take heart from their 24-22 win there in the group stages back on August 2. 

"They're a very good team and a tough team," he said.

"We'll get back on Monday and restart our processes ... we'll just work hard and it's an amazing opportunity for us."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

 

