Griquas boss backs Cheetahs for Currie Cup

Cape
Town - Outgoing Griquas boss
Brent Janse van Rensburg believes that the Free State Cheetahs will have
too much for the Golden
Lions in Saturday's Currie Cup final in
Bloemfontein.
Griquas lost 34-19 to the Lions
in their semi-final on Saturday afternoon before a late flurry from the
Cheetahs saw them down the Sharks 51-30.
Janse van Rensburg, who is on his
way to Durban to be the Sharks' forwards coach for Super Rugby 2020, believes
that Free State will be the side to beat in the final.
"They have played together
in the PRO14 and are a close unit," he was quoted as saying on Netwerk24.
"There is also more
experience in their team.
"The Lions have exciting
individual players with x-factor, but I think as a unit they still come up a
little short and Free State will be the favourites on their home ground as
well.
"When you play at home it
definitely gives you an advantage in those high-pressure situations."
Golden Lions coach Ivan van
Rooyen, meanwhile, acknowledges that the trip to Bloemfontein will be a tough
ask but that his side could take heart from their 24-22 win there in the group
stages back on August 2.
"They're a very good team
and a tough team," he said.
"We'll get back on Monday
and restart our processes ... we'll just work hard and it's an amazing
opportunity for us."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.
- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard