Golden Lions down Griquas, book Currie Cup final spot

Cape Town - The Golden Lions have powered their way to the Currie Cup final after dominating the Griquas in their semi-final encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions won 34-19 after leading 21-13 at half-time.

The home side scored four tries in the match through Madosh Tambwe, Stean Pienaar, Hacjivah Dayimani and Marnus Schoeman. Shaun Reynolds was perfection with the boot as he slotted four conversions and two penalties. Meanwhile, the Griquas only managed a sole try thanks to Chris Smit with George Whitehead adding a conversion and four penalties. The next Currie Cup semi-final sees the Free State Cheetahs host the Sharks in Bloemfontein. Kick off on Saturday is at 17:00. Scorers:

Golden Lions

Tries: Madosh Tambwe, Stean Pienaar, Hacjivah Dayimani, Marnus Schoeman

Conversions: Shaun Reynolds (4)

Penalties: Reynolds (2)

Griquas

Try: Chris Smit

Conversion: George Whitehead

Penalties: Whitehead (4)

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Duncan Matthews, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange, 23 Jamba Ulengo

Griquas

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Andre Swarts, 11 Eduan Keyter, 10 George Whitehead (captain), 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 Zandre Jordaan, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 AJ Le Roux, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Mox Mxoli, 18 Johan Momsen, 19 Neill Jordaan, 20 Chriswill September, 21 Chris Smit, 22 Bjorn Basson, 23 Ruan Kramer