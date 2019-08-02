NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Golden Lions come from behind to edge Cheetahs

2019-08-02 21:10
Shaun Reynolds
Shaun Reynolds (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Golden Lions have come from behind to edge the Free State Cheetahs in a tight Currie Cup encounter at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

As it happened: Free State Cheetahs v Golden Lions

The Golden Lions won 24-22 after trailing 19-7 at half-time.

The home side scored three tries in the match through Joseph Dweba, Walt Steenkamp and Marnus van der Merwe.

Tian Schoeman and replacement Benhard Janse van Rensburg added a conversion each. Louis Fouche landed the sole penalty to put the Cheetahs ahead in the 72nd minute.

However, the Golden Lions crossed the whitewash three times thanks to Madosh Tambwe, Tyrone Green and Wandisile Simelane with flyhalf Shaun Reynolds adding all three conversions. 

Reynolds slotted a 78 minute penalty to secure the win for the Johannesburg-side.

The Golden Lions remain unbeaten and have now gone top of the Currie Cup standings, while the Cheetahs suffer their first defeat of the tournament.

Next Saturday the Free State Cheetahs are up against the Sharks in Durban while the Golden Lions host the Blue Bulls in a Gauteng derby at Ellis Park.

Scorers:

Free State Cheetahs

Tries: Joseph Dweba, Walt Steenkamp, Marnus van der Merwe

Conversions: Tian Schoeman, Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Penalty: Louis Fouche 

Golden Lions

Tries: Madosh Tambwe, Tyrone Green, Wandisile Simelane

Conversions: Shaun Reynolds (3)

Penalty: Reynolds

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

15 Darron Adonis, 14 Tapiwa Mafura, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Marnus van der Merwe, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sitno Manjesi, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Abongile Nonkontwana, 21 Gerhard Olivier, 22 Ruan Pienaar, 23 Louis Fouche

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Jan-Louis la Grange, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 James Venter, 21 Len Massyn, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Manuel Rass

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Baxter resigns as Bafana Bafana head coach Rassie satisfied as Boks leave NZ for Argentina Bok fullback: Steyn’s worth another look Cheetahs wing rushed to hospital after battling to breathe Kings abort plans to find new coach amid De Villiers confusion
From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy Bok scrumhalf Pienaar set for Cheetahs debut WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps

Fixtures
Friday, 02 August 2019
Free State v Lions, Toyota Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 03 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Sharks, Mbombela Stadium 15:00
Blue Bulls v Griquas, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 