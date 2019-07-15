NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Golden Lions coach hails 'special' Tambwe

2019-07-15 19:07
Madosh Tambwe
Madosh Tambwe (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Golden Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen singled out wing Madosh Tambwe for special praise after the 38-37 victory over the Pumas at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Van Rooyen's came from 37-21 down with 15 minutes to go to win by a single point in a remarkable turnaround.

22-year-old Tambwe stole the show with an incredible four tries, which makes it the second time in two years he has achieved the feat.

"He's tall and he's got pace; he's a great finisher. He's special," said Van Rooyen.

The DRC-born also dotted down four times in last year's 52-31 Super Rugby win against the Stormers at Ellis Park.

Van Rooyen then went on to praise the collective effort and belief shown by his charges to come back in such a dramatic manner.

"It was the belief in the players (that sparked the comeback)," said coach Van Rooyen.

"I said in the week leading up to the competition we wanted to test the character of the players, and they showed great character to pull it off. I'm ecstatic, to have come back like that with so many youngsters on the field. You could see we hadn't played for a while because there was a lot of rustiness in the players, but that was great."

 

