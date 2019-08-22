Former Bok suffers career-threatening injury

Cape Town - Former Springbok Marnitz Boshoff has suffered a career-threatening injury during Blue Bulls training.

According to Netwerk24, the 30-year-old injured his knee badly while practicing his kicking last week and he is set to undergo surgery on Friday.

It is the latest in a series of knee injuries that have plagued Boshoff throughout his career, but there is genuine concern in the Bulls camp this time around.

"We are very concerned that this may be the end of his career," the website quoted Bulls coach Pote Human as saying.

"I feel sorry for Marnitz, he is a talented player and a good person. But I’m afraid this might be it for him."

Boshoff was capped just once at Test level all the way back in 2014 in a clash against Scotland.

The Blue Bulls, meanwhile, are in Currie Cup action on Saturday when they host the Sharks in a match they must win with a bonus point and by at least 12 points to stand any chance of making the 2019 semi-finals.

Kick-off in that match is at 19:30.

Teams:

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl (captain), 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corne Els, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Vaughen Isaacs, 23 Stedman Gans

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenburg, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 JP Pietersen

Compiled by: Lloyd Burnard