Du Preez replaced as Sharks Currie Cup coach

Durban - The Sharks on Friday announced that Sean Everitt will be their head coach in the 2019 Currie Cup.

He replaces Robert du Preez, who coached the team during last year's victorious Currie Cup campaign.

There has been no news regarding Du Preez's Super Rugby coaching future at this stage.

Everitt has coached the Sharks' junior teams with great success, most recently in 2018 when the Under-19 side went the entire season unbeaten. In 2017, he was backline coach for the Sharks' Super Rugby campaign when the team won nine of their 15 season matches.



"Sean is an astute coach with strong communication skills, and we are confident that his experience and success with the junior teams will be hugely beneficial during this campaign, especially considering the young and hugely talented squad that has been assembled," Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann commented via a press statement.



Everitt will be assisted by David Williams and Nick Easter, both of whom were part of the Sharks' Super Rugby coaching staff.



Williams joined the Sharks at the start of the season following stints with the Kobe Steelers, London Irish, Bath, the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs.



Easter, the former England No 8, was involved in the coaching set-up for the successful Currie Cup campaign last year which saw the Sharks crowned champions. He returned to Durban to contribute towards the 2019 Super Rugby campaign and will stay put for the remainder of the season.



The Sharks' Currie Cup campaign kicks off in two weeks' time when they host Griquas at Kings Park on Friday, July 12.