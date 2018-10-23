NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Du Preez: Sharks need All Blacks’ discipline in final

2018-10-23 07:54
Robert du Preez (Gallo)
Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has stressed the importance of discipline ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup final against Western Province at Newlands.

The Sharks booked their spot in the final with a 33-24 semi-final win over the Golden Lions in Durban, while Western Province beat the Blue Bulls 35-32 after extra-time in Cape Town.

It will be a rematch of last year’s final in Durban, when the men from the Cape won 33-21.

Du Preez told the Sharks’ official website that they the they will take forward lessons learned from last year… and from the All Blacks.

“In any final, the team that takes their chances, uses their opportunities and maintains good discipline on the day is likely to take the title. I thought our discipline against the Lions was great, especially in the first half.

“In the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup final against France, they only conceded three penalties in the whole game; that’s the kind of discipline you need to show,” he said.

The Sharks had just one injury concern to report, with wing Lwazi Mvovo taking a knock to the head against the Lions.

“He was fine after the game and will be assessed further,” Du Preez added.

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
