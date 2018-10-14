Dobson: WP won't underestimate the Bulls in semis

Cape Town - Western Province coach John Dobson says his charges will not underestimate the Blue Bulls when the teams meet in the semi-finals of the Currie Cup next week.

WATCH: Hotstepper Cheslin Kolbe leaves defenders floored

Dobson's men obliterated their northern rivals on Saturday, running out 34-7 winners in a game that lasted just one half thanks to torrential rain and the threat of lightning in Pretoria.

Western Province played the perfect tactical game, keeping the Bulls pinned in their own half and pouncing on any mistakes.

They managed three tries and a penalty try to a solitary reply by the Bulls while wing, SP Marais also slotted three conversions and two penalties.

"What we wanted to do is to come here and make it seem very daunting for the Bulls to come to us next weekend," said Dobson after the match.

He acknowledge, however, that the Bulls would not make the same mistakes this coming Saturday.

"We are completely aware that the conditions favoured us and some of those made a few mistakes. We gained our territory largely off the Bulls’ wet-weather mistakes. It won’t be as easy as that next week," said the Province mentor.

The Western Province/Blue Bulls clash kicks off at 17:00 on Saturday, October 20 at Newlands.

It is preceded by the other semi-final clash between the Sharks and Golden Lions at Kings Park.

That match kicks-off at 14:30.