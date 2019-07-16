Dobson acknowledges WP attack must improve

Cape Town - Western Province coach John Dobson was disappointed with the lack of opportunities created by his side in the 20-5Currie Cup victory over the Blue Bulls.

Despite scoring three tries to the Blue Bulls' one at Newlands on Saturday evening, Dobson believes there is still plenty of room for improvement on attack.

"On attack, even though we went through phases, we didn't seem to create opportunities. We always felt like there was a wall," Dobson said after the game.

"One of our plans was the attacking kicks, and I think when we did them they worked well. That's good, but we have to create more opportunities. I don't feel that we're putting defences under pressure.

"We have to create more fluidity and opportunities on attack."

Dobson believes Province need to get their wings Seabelo Senatla and Edwill van der Merwe in to the game more, both of whom he rates as exciting prospects.

"He's superb (Van der Merwe)," said Dobson.

"We know him as a striker and we know him for all the crazy Varsity Cup celebrations, machine guns and all that stuff. But his defensive work, his aerial work, his work rate this is a guy we’re really excited about for the future.

"Seabelo wasn't meant to play, he did his ankle and came in with a walking stick and we planned our whole thing thinking he wasn't going to play.

"But then he came. I think he got some muti or something, he had this funny shaped walking stick," Dobson quipped.

"He's also coming on great in Fifteens, so it's exciting."