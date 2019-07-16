NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Dobson acknowledges WP attack must improve

2019-07-16 20:03
John Dobson
John Dobson (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Western Province coach John Dobson was disappointed with the lack of opportunities created by his side in the 20-5Currie Cup victory over the Blue Bulls.

Despite scoring three tries to the Blue Bulls' one at Newlands on Saturday evening, Dobson believes there is still plenty of room for improvement on attack.

"On attack, even though we went through phases, we didn't seem to create opportunities. We always felt like there was a wall," Dobson said after the game.

"One of our plans was the attacking kicks, and I think when we did them they worked well. That's good, but we have to create more opportunities. I don't feel that we're putting defences under pressure.

"We have to create more fluidity and opportunities on attack."

Dobson believes Province need to get their wings Seabelo Senatla and Edwill van der Merwe in to the game more, both of whom he rates as exciting prospects.

"He's superb (Van der Merwe)," said Dobson.

"We know him as a striker and we know him for all the crazy Varsity Cup celebrations, machine guns and all that stuff. But his defensive work, his aerial work, his work rate this is a guy we’re really excited about for the future.

"Seabelo wasn't meant to play, he did his ankle and came in with a walking stick and we planned our whole thing thinking he wasn't going to play.

"But then he came. I think he got some muti or something, he had this funny shaped walking stick," Dobson quipped.

"He's also coming on great in Fifteens, so it's exciting."

Read more on:    western province  |  currie cup  |  john dobson  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Were NZ robbed? Top umpire admits England awarded extra run in error Tributes pour in for slain ex-footballer Marc Batchelor Rabada slips a spot in ICC rankings after World Cup Is Rassie planning to 'Brussow' the All Blacks? NZ coach wants rules review after 'hollow' World Cup final
Is Rassie planning to 'Brussow' the All Blacks? New coach on why Ruan Pienaar is a perfect fit for Cheetahs GALLERY: 12 glittering images of Marc Batchelor in action Orlando Pirates: Batchelor was in a league of his own No SA Schools honours for France-bound WP star

Fixtures
Friday, 19 July 2019
Griquas v Phakisa Pumas, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Blue Bulls v Free State, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
Saturday, 20 July 2019
Sharks v Western Province, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 14:00
Friday, 26 July 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Blue Bulls, Mbombela Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 27 July 2019
Free State v Griquas, Toyota Stadium 15:00
Western Province v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
Friday, 02 August 2019
Free State v Lions, Toyota Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 03 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Sharks, Mbombela Stadium 15:00
Blue Bulls v Griquas, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2018?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 