Currie Cup

Currie Cup final: What happens if the scores are tied?

2018-10-27 11:21
Currie Cup
Currie Cup (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - There will be no shared Currie Cup title if extra time cannot separate Western Province and the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

The semi-final between Western Province and the Blue Bulls last weekend dished up one of the most memorable knockout matches in the tournament's history. 

With the scores locked at 32-32 after 80 minutes, the match headed to extra time before WP won 35-32. 

After the match, it emerged that Blue Bulls captain Hanro Liebenberg was not aware of the semi-rules that state that if the match had remained level after extra time, then the side who had scored the most tries throughout the match would have qualified. 

That would have seen the Bulls go through, but it was not to be. 

That rule, however, will not apply to Saturday's final. 

If the match ends as a draw then it will head to another 20 minutes of extra time, as was the case in the semi-finals. 

If the scores remain tied after extra time, however, then the Currie Cup will be awarded to Western Province because they finished higher on the overall log. 

Tries scored during the game would not count for anything. 

Saturday's Mitre 10 Cup final between Auckland and Canterbury, meanwhile, was decided by extra time while the last time the Currie Cup was shared was all the way back in 2006 when the Free State Cheetahs and the Blue Bulls were crowned joint-winners.

The Currie Cup final kicks off at 16:00.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 JJ Engelbrecht

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman 

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas

Read more on:    sharks  |  western province  |  currie cup  |  cape town  |  rugby
LIVE: Currie Cup final - WP v Sharks

33 minutes ago

