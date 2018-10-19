Court hears details of Lions coach’s alleged sexual assault

Cape Town - Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo's court case for allegedly indecently assaulting a woman in Sydney is underway.

The incident allegedly took place at the team hotel on April 23 when the Lions were in Australia on Super Rugby duty. They had just beaten the Waratahs and were preparing for a clash against the Reds.

Reports that followed the incident indicated that Mongalo was accused of forcing a 26-year-old hotel concierge to touch him inappropriately.

According to the Stuff.co.nz website, court proceedings got underway on Thursday, with a friend of the victim taking to the stand to testify.

Mongalo allegedly took hold of the woman's hand and placed it on his penis before using his free hand to stick his finger into the woman's mouth.

According to the New Zealand website, the court heard that the woman found out who Mongalo was after finding an image of him online.

CCTV footage of Mongalo approaching the woman in the hotel was also played in court.

During Thursday's hearing, the woman's friend said the alleged victim was "anxious and paranoid" following the incident, and didn't want to leave the house.

A Golden Lions spokesperson on Friday confirmed to Sport24 that Mongalo is currently in Australia for the court hearing.

The Lions tackle the Sharks in the Currie Cup semi-finals in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 14:30).