NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Cheetahs wing rushed to hospital after battling to breathe

2019-08-02 08:15
William Small-Smith (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - There was drama at Toyota Stadium on Thursday when Free State Cheetahs wing William Small-Smith was rushed to hospital after having trouble breathing during training. 

In scenes that caused understandable concern, the 27-year-old was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation at one point. 

The Cheetahs confirmed to Sport24 on Friday morning that emergency services were contacted immediately and that Small-Smith was taken to the Bloemfontein Mediclinic. 

Fortunately, the player is now in a stable condition and is "fine and alright" after spending the night in hospital. 

Further tests are being conducted, but the Cheetahs added that doctors had informed them that the problem was not concussion or head related, but rather a breathing issue. 

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith visited Small-Smith on Thursday and he is confident that he will make a full recovery soon. 

"It was a shortness of breath and fortunately not as serious as we suspected," Smith told Netwerk24.

"Everyone was very frightened, but it was handled well by the medical staff."

According to Smith, Small-Smith could even return in time for next weekend's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban. 

Small-Smith had been included in the side to play against the Golden Lions on Friday night, but his place will now be taken by Tapiwa Mafura. 

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps Springboks are Rugby World Cup contenders - White
From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy Bok scrumhalf Pienaar set for Cheetahs debut WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps

Fixtures
Friday, 02 August 2019
Free State v Lions, Toyota Stadium 19:15
Saturday, 03 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Sharks, Mbombela Stadium 15:00
Blue Bulls v Griquas, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 17:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the Currie Cup being cut to a one-round tournament in 2019?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 