Cheetahs to utilise Pienaar at flyhalf at Kings Park?

Bloemfontein - Springbok Ruan Pienaar could be utilised at flyhalf when the Free State Cheetahs tackle the Sharks in a Currie Cup clash in Durban on Saturday.



According to Netwerk24, the possibility exists that the versatile Pienaar could be asked to help out at flyhalf against his former team.



New Cheetahs recruit Pienaar, normally a scrumhalf, played off the bench in last weekend's 24-22 loss to the Golden Lions in Bloemfontein.



There is concern over regular flyhalf Tian Schoeman, who suffered a calf injury against the Lions.



The Cheetahs say there is a chance that Schoeman could face the Sharks, but if he fails a fitness test then Louis Fouche is expected to start at No 10 with Pienaar providing cover in the position.



"His (Schoeman's) injury is not as severe as we initially expected and I'm very thankful for that. He could still be considered for this weekend's match. We'll see how he reacts and give him enough time," coach Franco Smith said.



Meanwhile, loose forward Marnus van der Merwe's Currie Cup season is over after breaking a bone in his foot against the Lions.



The Cheetahs are currently third on the Currie Cup standings with two wins from three matches.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 15:00.