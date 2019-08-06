NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Cheetahs to utilise Pienaar at flyhalf at Kings Park?

2019-08-06 10:14
Ruan Pienaar
Ruan Pienaar (Gallo Images)
Bloemfontein - Springbok Ruan Pienaar could be utilised at flyhalf when the Free State Cheetahs tackle the Sharks in a Currie Cup clash in Durban on Saturday.

According to Netwerk24, the possibility exists that the versatile Pienaar could be asked to help out at flyhalf against his former team.

New Cheetahs recruit Pienaar, normally a scrumhalf, played off the bench in last weekend's 24-22 loss to the Golden Lions in Bloemfontein.

There is concern over regular flyhalf Tian Schoeman, who suffered a calf injury against the Lions.

The Cheetahs say there is a chance that Schoeman could face the Sharks, but if he fails a fitness test then Louis Fouche is expected to start at No 10 with Pienaar providing cover in the position.

"His (Schoeman's) injury is not as severe as we initially expected and I'm very thankful for that. He could still be considered for this weekend's match. We'll see how he reacts and give him enough time," coach Franco Smith said.

Meanwhile, loose forward Marnus van der Merwe's Currie Cup season is over after breaking a bone in his foot against the Lions.

The Cheetahs are currently third on the Currie Cup standings with two wins from three matches.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 15:00.

 

Fixtures
Friday, 09 August 2019
Western Province v Phakisa Pumas, Cape Town 15:00
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Sharks v Free State, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:00
Lions v Blue Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
Friday, 16 August 2019
Griquas v Western Province, Tafel Lager Park 19:00
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Phakisa Pumas v Free State, Mbombela Stadium 14:00
Sunday, 18 August 2019
Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 24 August 2019
Griquas v Lions, Tafel Lager Park 15:00
Free State v Western Province, Toyota Stadium 17:15
Blue Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Date Home Team Result Away Team
