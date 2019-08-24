NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Currie Cup

Cheetahs stun WP with Bloemfontein win

2019-08-24 18:59
Free State Cheetahs v WP (Currie Cup)
Free State Cheetahs v WP (Currie Cup)
Garrin Lambley - Sport24

Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs booked a home semi-final - and a possible home final - with a stunning come-from-behind win over Western Province in their final group stage clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Cheetahs won 38-33 after trailing 26-12 at half-time.

The Cheetahs finished top of the standings ahead of the Golden Lions - who will host the second semi-final next weekend.

For Western Province their playoff hopes hang by a thread and will need the Blue Bulls to deny the Sharks a bonus point in their clash later on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

Teams

Free State

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Darren Adonis, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Tian Meyer (captain ), 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjesi, 3 Boan Venter, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Substitutes:  16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Aranos Coetzee, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Dries Swanepoel, 22 Louis Fouche

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 SP Marais, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Nama Xaba, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla

 

