Cheetahs' second half effort floors Sharks

Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs will join the Golden Lions in the 2019 Currie Cup final after they defeated the Sharks in their try-fest semi-final on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

As it happened | Free State Cheetahs v Sharks

The Cheetahs won 51-30 after trailing 20-11 at half-time.

The home side scored a whopping seven tries in the match through William Small-Smith, Ruan Pienaar, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche, Jasper Wiese and a brace by Junior Pokomela. Pienaar was on song as he added five conversions and two penalties. Meanwhile, the defending champions, the Sharks crossed the whitewash four times thanks to Sanele Nohamba, Lwazi Mvovo with flyhalf Curwin Bosch scoring a brace. Bosch slotted two conversions and two penalties. Earlier in the day, the Golden Lions defeated the Griquas 34-19 in their semi-final at Ellis Park to book their place in the final.

Scorers:

Free State Cheetahs

Tries: Junior Pokomela, William Small-Smith, Ruan Pienaar, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche, Jasper Wiese

Conversions: Pienaar (5)

Penalties: Tian Schoeman (2)

Sharks

Tries: Curwin Bosch (2), Sanele Nohamba, Lwazi Mvovo

Conversions: Bosch (2)

Penalties: Bosch (2)

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Tian Meyer (captain ), 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjesi, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Louis Fouche, 22 Darren Adonis

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 JP Pietersen